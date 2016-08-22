Hilaria Baldwin Helps You Deal with Back and Leg Pain During Pregnancy

Feeling some leg or back pain (also known as sciatica) is fairly common during pregnancy, but just because its prevalent doesn’t mean you have to suffer through it.
In our new video series Yoga for 2, we teamed up with yoga instructor and soon-to-be mother of three Hilaria Baldwin (she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting this fall) to bring you exercises that will help ease common pregnancy ailments. In the video above, she demonstrates three easy moves (all you’ll need is a yoga mat) that will help make this commonplace problem not so everyday. “I hope these exercises help you in your pregnancy journey,” Baldwin says.
For more ideas on how to stay fit during pregnancy, visit instyle.com/hilaria or follow her on Instagram at @hilariabaldwin.