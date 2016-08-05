Here's What Kristen Bell Has to Say About Moisturizing with Food and Smelling Like a Mai Tai 

Yes, of course given the opportunity to interview her, I want to ask Kristen Bell how long it took her to perfect the “XOXO, Gossip Girl” phrase, but that doesn’t do a lot for my beauty routine, does it? Priorities and perspective people. If I ever get the opportunity to chat with Kristen again, I promise that will be my first question… after I ask her about the products she uses to boost her glow. This chick is downright radiant.

So what is this video you’re about to watch all about? We had the amazing opportunity to speak with Kristen all about her beauty routine and her partnership with Neutrogena Naturals. Speaking from experience, the brand’s new Brightening Daily Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 25 is not only incredibly affordable ($15, woooo!), but it’s super lightweight, made with 94 percent naturally derived ingredients, and obviously, it works to reduce the appearance of discoloration. That’s a BIG one in my book.

In honor of the release, Kristen took the camera and gave us the scoop on the weirdest skin-care trick she’s ever tried, which includes moisturizing with one of our favorite foods and eating her placenta. She even chatted about the tip she’d give her younger self, along with the importance of taking time for yourself, and smelling like a mai tai.