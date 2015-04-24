Here's What Goes Down When Chris Evans Challenges Jimmy Fallon to a Game of Flip Cup ...

If you ever find yourself at a party with The Avengers: Age of Ultron star Chris Evans and his brother Scott, do NOT challenge them to a game of Team Flip Cup. You will lose, as evidenced by last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

There was some foreshadowing of the impending massacre. Fallon asked his own partner, sister Gloria, if she was even good at flip cup. “Umm, I can’t remember,” she admitted.

RELATED: Watch Jennifer Lopez Team Up With Jimmy Fallon To Play Catchphrase On The Tonight Show.

It took the Evans brothers just 29 seconds to pound and flip their six cups of beer. Poor Fallon was still working on his first as Scott reached the last, so Gloria did what any other sane person would have done in the same situation: She threw in the towel and downed her beer while she still had a chance.

Click the video above to watch the spectacular loss.