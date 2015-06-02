Here's What Ed Sheeran Sounds Like Covering Heavy Metal Songs

Ed Sheeran’s soothing, mom-approved sound took an extremely dark turn on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. We’ll let the host's own words set the scene:
Sheeran proceeded to sing lyrics like “White man came across the sea / brought us pain and misery / run to the hills, run for your lives” in his signature tranquil lullaby voice while standing against a backdrop of roiling, blood red storm clouds.
The rest of the songs are too explicit to repeat the lyrics here, but click the video above to be emotionally scarred by Sheeran’s bonus cover of “Paranoid" by Ty Dolla $ign.
