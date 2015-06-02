Here's What Ed Sheeran Sounds Like Covering Heavy Metal Songs

Ed Sheeran’s soothing, mom-approved sound took an extremely dark turn on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. We’ll let the host's own words set the scene:

Do you enjoy the morbid and disturbing themes of heavy metal music but wish that it had a more cheerful, pleasant sound? Well, wish no more because you are going to love this brand-new album: Ed Sheeran Sings Heavy Metal. That’s right, pop music’s cherub-faced troubadour sings 25 of the darkest, most skull crushing songs ever written, songs like “Angel of Death” by Slayer, “Hammer Smashed Face” by Cannibal Corpse, and this heavy metal classic by Iron Maiden, “Run to the Hills.”

Sheeran proceeded to sing lyrics like “White man came across the sea / brought us pain and misery / run to the hills, run for your lives” in his signature tranquil lullaby voice while standing against a backdrop of roiling, blood red storm clouds.

The rest of the songs are too explicit to repeat the lyrics here, but click the video above to be emotionally scarred by Sheeran’s bonus cover of “Paranoid" by Ty Dolla $ign.

