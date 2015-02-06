Here's the Lego Fifty Shades of Grey Parody You've Been Waiting For

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. See the full story at ew.com.

No one can escape the Fifty Shades of Grey fever that is building up as the premiere of the highly anticipated film grows near. Not even the Legos, who are starring in their own version of the film's trailer, Fifty Shades of Bricks.

There's a Lego Christian Grey complete with drawn-on abs and brooding facial expression, and the shy Anastasia Steele, who learns about Grey's "singular" tastes. There is also a Lego "Red Room of Pain."

The trailer comes from stop-motion animators Antonio and Andrea Toscano, who also created the Lego trailers for films like Star Trek Into Darkness and Man of Steel. Watch the Lego trailer below.

Fifty Shades of Grey, the real one, premieres Feb. 13.

