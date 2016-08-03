Here's How to Sneakily Tone Your Buns and Thighs at Work  

Working out can actually be a part of your work day.
We totally get it: Exercising at the office can draw a little too much attention to yourself and can be totes #awkward if you’re in an open work space. But guess what? It totally doesn’t have to be that way.
In our most recent Facebook Live we teamed up with Breanna Bartley, an instructor at SLT and a certified trainer, on how to literally exercise in disguise.
She taught us nine different workouts that you can perform at your desk between emails, meetings, and various tasks throughout the day.
Most of the moves we tried out were geared towards shaping up the legs and the butt. Breanna gave us some killer workouts that target the inner thighs, hamstrings, quads, glutes, outer thigh, and even the lower abs.
The sneakiest of all the moves is def the inner thigh hold. It’s as simple as holding a purse or makeup bag between your knees and squeezing your legs together.
For a little extra intensity, transition into pulses at the :30 second mark and just embrace the burn from there.
Breanna recommends trying to squeeze these into your day as much as possible, whenever you can remember to do them. No need to worry about counting reps and sets either—just do what you can!
An added bonus: Incorporating these into your day can help you stay more mindful of your posture, too.