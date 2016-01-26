Here's How to Get Jennifer Aniston's Braided Updo

We're used to seeing Jennifer Aniston wear her blonde tresses down, but occasionally she pulls her hair up into the prettiest updos we've seen. Living Proof Celebrity Stylist Chris McMillan was the genius behind this braided style, and InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield Brown, went straight to the expert to get all of the details for creating the look.

This 'do isn't about making sure every piece is in place, but instead sculpting a perfectly undone braid. "It needs to have that I-did-it-myself look," McMillan explains. To start, he says, "take about two-thirds of the top of the hair and split it in three." As you're creating the French braid there is no need to worry if pieces fall out of the braid. Allowing the loose strands to frame the face is what really makes this style look carefree. Once you reach the end of the braid, "curl it under, take bobby pins, and pin it up." Be sure to press play at the top to see exactly how it's done.

Try Aniston's pretty updo on your own face with the YouCam Makeup app, now available for free on iOS and Android devices.