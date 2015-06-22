Here's How Apple Responded to Taylor Swift's Blog Post

Taylor Swift called out Apple for its decision to forgo payments to music owners during the three-month trial of Apple Music, so Apple changed it mind.

Less than twenty hours after Taylor Swift posted an open letter to Apple asking the company to reconsider its unpaid music streaming trial, the Cupertino company responded on Twitter, of all places. Apple's Eddy Cue, the guy in charge of Apple's media deals, announced the company will pay artists for their music. Even during the free three-month trial of its upcoming Apple Music service. So, here's how this all played out. At its worldwide developer's conference two weeks ago, Apple unveiled Apple Music, its answer to the music streaming market. Later, we learned Apple wouldn't be paying music owners for music streamed during the free trail period. Only for streaming that occurs after a user starts paying. Early Sunday, Taylor Swift called Apple out saying, we don't ask you for free iPhones. Please don't ask us to provide you with our music for no compensation. And said she wouldn't stream her album 1989 on the service. And a mere 17 hours later, Apple through Eddy Cue responded. Re/code was able to get on the phone with Eddy Cue and gather some more information. Cue reportedly talked with Apple's CEO Tim Cook, and prompted by Swift's letter, coupled with complaints from indie labels and artists, the company moved to make the change.

