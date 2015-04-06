Here's the Destiny's Child Reunion Performance You've Been Waiting for

Yesterday, lot of people got something better than a basket of candy yesterday: A Destiny's Child reunion!

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland joined Michelle Williams for a mini reunion of their '90s girl group at the 30th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The trio sang "Say Yes," a single from Williams's gospel album Journey to Freedom at the show, which was taped a month ago in Las Vegas, but aired on Sunday.

The performance started with Williams singing “Alpha & Omega” while facing the audience. Cameras then slow panned to come around to show Beyoncé and Rowland, who were facing the other direction. Eventually the girls lined up side by side and showed off their gorgeous vocals in perfect harmony. But they weren't done yet! The group soon had the whole audience cheering, clapping, and dancing as they transitioned into the more lively "Say Yes." In classic Destiny's Child style, the ladies wore coordinating white jackets and blouses. The performance marked the group's first reunion since the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime show.

In addition to the very special performance, Williams won her first Stellar Award for video of the year for “Say Yes.” Watch the entire Destiny's Child Stellar Awards reunion performance above by clicking on the button.

