Here's Another Look at Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Cinderella Movie

The countdown to March 13 is on! Just before the clock struck 12 on New Year's Eve, Disney released a new sneak peek trailer for its upcoming live-action Cinderella. While movie's previous trailers highlighted fantastical fairytale elements of the story, this time we got a decidedly more dramatic look at the film.

RELATED: Girls, Downton Abbey, and The Good Wife: Here Are the Mid-Season Premiere Dates for All Your Fav Shows!

Downton Abbey’s Lily James brings Ella to life as she races against the clock during her magical evening with Prince Charming, portrayed by Game of Thrones’s Richard Madden. And we get a good preview of Cate Blanchett’s deliciously wicked turn as the evil stepmother, who gets her hands on (and even smashes) an exquisite glass slipper that Ella got courtesy of her eccentric fairy godmother, who is played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Watch the new trailer above (before the last stroke of midnight!) and catch Cinderella in theaters March 13.

PHOTOS: See Cate Blanchett's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever