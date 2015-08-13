Henry Cavill Reveals His Very Sexy Superman Workout Plan

Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was the Man of Steel's body. Henry Cavill, who played Superman in Man of Steel, stopped by The Tonight Show Wednesday night and revealed some of his diet policies.

Looking extremely dapper in a three-piece suit, the Englishman opened up to host Jimmy Fallon about how he gets into superhero shape. Apparently when the actor, who stars in the upcoming The Man from U.N.C.L.E., isn't prepping for a role he lets his body relax and gains weight due to some delicious habits. "Unfortunately, Guinness is what I crave, which is not ideal for the six packs," Cavill told Fallon.

So how does he shape up then for playing the strongest man in the world? Well, he got a little coy when it came to his cardio regime. He hinted that he does some of his best workouts in the bedroom (much to the audience's delight), but he added, "I run. That's the savory answer."

Watch Cavill explain his regime in the above video, and see the trailer for The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (in theaters this Friday) here:

RELATED VIDEO: Armie Hammer Recalls That Time He Accidentally Show Nude Pics to His Hairstylist