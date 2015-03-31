Helen Mirren Still Sounds Classy Even After Sucking Helium with Jimmy Fallon

It's official: there's no one cooler in Hollywood than Dame Helen Mirren. Just in case you needed further proof, the stunning and talented Oscar-winning actress stopped by The Tonight Show and happily agreed to participate in Jimmy Fallon's suggestion that they spend a portion of their interview making funny voices by sucking helium. Not only was Mirren game for the bit ("I haven't done this since I was about 11!") but she even cracked "rude" jokes and upped the ante by giving an awards show acceptance speech.

After discussing the Queen's upper class accent ("I don't naturally talk like the Queen, I've got an okay accent") the Woman in Gold star showed off her hilarious helium voice. And while Mirren apologized for her unintentional innuendos ("Suck in!") she still managed to sound as posh and classy as ever, even after making toot sounds with the balloon and saying things like "spotted dick" with a squeaky voice. Mirren proved, once and for all, that having a great sense of humor about yourself is the most dignified thing of all.

Watch Helen Mirren and Jimmy Fallon suck helium on The Tonight Show by clicking on the video above.

