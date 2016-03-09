Helen Mirren Renders Stephen Colbert Speechless with a Kiss

And here we thought the British were so buttoned-up and formal! When Helen Mirren appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday, the Oscar winner decided to give Stephen Colbert a hello he would never forget.

After walking out on the stage and shaking the host's hand, Mirren grabbed his neck and smoothly planted a big kiss on his lips. She then gave a shrug to the audience and proceeded to take her seat. A stunned Colbert stood still for a bit in order to process what had happened.

Apparently, the thrill was just as overwhelming for Mirren, who stars in the upcoming film Eye in the Sky. "If I didn't do it then, I'd never get to do it. I have been dreaming of doing that for about 15 years," she explained.

"I suddenly can't remember any questions," Colbert said. "Wow, you know what you're doing. You really know what you're doing. Thank you so much for being here. Can you imagine the number of people who are jealous of me right now?"

"Including me when I watch it. I'll be going 'Oh, why didn't I do more?!'" Mirren joked.

"I'll tell you what. The night is young, Dame Helen Mirren," Colbert said.

Watch Mirren's hilarious greeting and see the pair discuss British titles and honors in the video at top.