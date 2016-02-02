Helen Mirren Has a Strong Message for Drunk Drivers in Budweiser's Super Bowl Commercial

Rita Kokshanian
Feb 02, 2016

In the Super Bowls of yore, we could always count on Budweiser to deliver tear-jerking commercials featuring puppies or horses or both, guaranteed to put a smile on your face and leave you with a warm feeling in your belly. But this year, the American brewery is delivering the smiles with a much more serious message.

Enlisting the help of Dame Helen Mirren, Budweiser is tackling the issue of drunk driving with a frank ad that will leave you feeling content for a completely different reason. 

"Hello, I'm Helen Mirren, a notoriously frank and unsensitive British lady," the actress starts, sitting in a luxe red leather booth at what looks like a fancy steak house, ready to dive in to a cheeseburger, french fries, and cold bottle of Budweiser. 

"The collective We are dumbfounded that people still drive drunk. So, I'll sum it up like this: If you drive drunk, you, simply put, are a short-sighted, utterly useless, oxygen-wasting, human form of pollution, a Darwin award-deserving selfish coward. If your brain was donated to science, science would return it. So stop it." 

Talk about a powerful message. Hear the rest of the charismatic actress's witty words in the commercial above, and watch it again when it airs during the Super Bowl this Sunday. 

