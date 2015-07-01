Watch Heidi Klum's Racy New Video from Her Intimates Campaign

We're expecting sunny skies and 80-degree weather in New York for the holiday weekend, but Heidi Klum already has us sweating today. The second Heidi Klum Intimates campaign for Bendon has arrived, and hot is the only word to adequately describe it.

Sure, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is no stranger to stripping down to her underpinnings to land the perfect shot, but these pictures, captured by Francesco Carrozzini, prove that Klum continues to nail those scintillating come-hither poses.

Courtesy

Primarily decked in lace, the blonde bombshell is seen sporting fall 2015 pieces from both the Intimates collection and her more accessible Heidi by Heidi Klum line, which were inspired by the other-worldly beauty of Australia’s Blue Mountains. She dons see-through ensembles in red, purple, and a blush and pink combo while wearing sexy sheer stay-ups and matching sky-high pumps.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Celebrates Her Birthday in a Teenie Weenie Bikini

Courtesy

“I always love working with the very talented Francesco Carrozzini,” Klum says in a statement. “I’m very proud of this campaign and cannot wait for people to see the beautiful collection.”

The shots surely do stun, but it’s the behind-the-scenes video (above) that’s the icing atop this campaign’s cake. In it, the beauty playfully seduces the camera while posing on everyday household items like a shearling rug, gray couch, and tan chair. We also get a glimpse of all of the shoes and clothing that made it on set along with shots of Klum’s team applying her hair and makeup before the photo session begins.

The latest Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi by Heidi Klum, and HKMAN (Klum’s menswear label) collections are set to drop this month in more than 1,800 retail locations worldwide and heidiklumintimates.com.

PHOTOS: Heidi Klum's Changing Looks