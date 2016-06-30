Hear Why Priyanka Chopra Waits to the Last Minute to Choose Her Red Carpet Dresses 

You can tell Priyanka Chopra has a deep adoration for fashion from the impassioned way she discusses every gown she’s chosen for major career milestones. In fact, that’s exactly what InStyle's August 2016 cover star does in the video above, where between dissecting each of her top-notch red carpet looks, she delivers a contagious laugh we simply can’t get enough of.

Don’t think Chopra has a scientific method to selecting each standout choice from a rack of camera-ready frocks, though. “I usually pick the outfit that I wear on the red carpet on the day because it depends on how I feel,” she explains. “I can’t be put in an outfit if I’m not feeling it.”

That must-feel-good approach translates excellently each time she poses for photographers, like she did at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards back in January, when the 33-year-old Quantico actress radiated in a glitzy silver and gold Vera Wang dress. “I wanted to be my own party, and I decided to be my own disco ball,” she says, explaining how she didn’t let a serious case of jet lag stop her from stunning once more.

Watch the video above to hear Chopra dish on her most unforgettable red carpet moments to date, and to see our full feature on the actress, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on Friday, July 8.