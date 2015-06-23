Hear Seth MacFarlane's Particularly Skilled Liam Neeson Impression

Family Guy loves to poke fun at celebrities, so it's no surprise that the show's creator Seth MacFarlane is a natural at imitating famous folks. He proved his mettle Monday on The Tonight Show, when Jimmy Fallon challenged him to a round of Wheel of Impressions. The game randomly pairs a name with a topic of discussion, and first up the Ted 2 director got Liam Neeson and Time Warner Cable.

"I have a very particular set of channels," he growled, in a spin on Neeson's now infamous monologue from the Taken franchise. "If you'd like to purchase these channels, I will come to your house and install your cable. And that will be the end of it. If you don't, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you."

Fallon drew Jerry Seinfeld and Uber and went off on a typical Seinfeld-esque rant about getting in cars with strangers, and MacFarlene was tasked with doing an impression of comedian Bobcat Goldthwait at Starbucks. Click the video above to watch them both take on Pee-wee Herman.

