Hear Jamie Dornan Read Fifty Shades in Scottish and French Accents

You can say it however you like, in any language, but it always translates back the exact same way: Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is seriously sexy. The Irish actor proved that to be true once again when he played Fifty Accents of Grey with Jimmy Fallon during his visit to The Tonight Show on Monday night.

RELATED: Mr. Grey Will See You Now: Watch The Latest Clip From Fifty Shades of Grey

The game went as follows: Dornan and Fallon must read a passage from the bestselling E.L. James book, but in a randomly selected accent from around the world. Trust us, you haven't heard Christian Grey quite like this before.

While Fallon had to read lines from the scintillating novel in Russian, cowboy (yes, that's an accent, apparently), and Italian, it's Dornan's attempts at James's prose in Scottish, French, and County Cork Irish that sounded the best. (Seriously, if he did the entire movie in that Scottish brogue, we doubt anyone would take issue.)

Watch Jamie Dornan and Jimmy Fallon Play Fifty Accents of Grey by clicking on the video above.

RELATED: It's Official—Fifty Shades of Grey 2 and 3 Are Happening