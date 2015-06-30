Hear Game of Thrones's Emilia Clarke Talk Like a Valley Girl

It turns out that the Mother of Dragons can also pull off the mother of all California accents! When Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, was staying in New Orleans to shoot Terminator Genisys, she rented a house from her Thrones co-star Michiel Huisman (who plays Daario Naharis).

“It was definitely haunted,” the actress said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. “You can hear like slamming doors and all this freaky stuff.” But even worse, the place didn’t come with A.C.

“It got to a point one night where we we’d been doing loads of night shoots and I was like, ‘OK, I’ve had enough. I’ve got to get an air conditioning unit,’” she told Kimmel. So she corralled her Terminator co-star Jai Courtney into accompanying her to a local Home Depot, and since she didn’t want to get recognized, she decided to take on an American accent. Click the video above to hear Khaleesi do Clueless.

