Hear Channing Tatum Show Off His Singing Chops in This New Hail, Caesar! Clip

Who knew Channing Tatum could sing? The Magic Mike XXL star and talented Beyoncé impersonator shows off some serious vocal skills in this new clip from the film Hail, Caesar!

Tatum plays Burt Gurney, “a song-and-dance man,” and learned how to tap dance for the film. "I spent about three months preparing. It's the most I've ever prepped for a six-minute section in a movie," he told People.

But the biggest surprise in our eyes is his singing abilities. The actor belts out the song “No Dames,” lamenting about the lack of women at sea with his fellow sailors.

After this new revelation, we’re dreaming of all of the roles that this multitalented star could take on as an actor, dancer and singer—the possibilities are endless!

Hail, Caesar! debuts in theaters this Friday, February 5th.