Hear the Celebrity Couple Names Blake Shelton Comes Up with for Him and Rihanna

We got a small glimpse of what it's like to work with Blake Shelton on The Voice last night and it seems no matter how cool or successful you are, you will get teased.

The country music singer was on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday telling the host about his ongoing feud with his fellow Voice judge Adam Levine. Meyers pointed out that Shelton has gotten a lot of fuel out of Levine's recent drastic hair move to shave his head. Shelton explained how he downloaded a special app just so he could make side-by-side comparisons of Levine with Harry Potter's Voldemort and Squidward from SpongeBob on Twitter. He also compared Levine's new look to a picture of a sperm cell which made Meyers ask, "There is friendly ribbing and then I'm wondering if you guys are actually friends." But it's all in good fun. Watch him talk more about poking fun of Adam Levine by clicking on the image above.

The host then asked Shelton what it was like to work with Rihanna, who has been a special consultant on The Voice this season. Meyers admitted he's a bit obsessed with RiRi, which had Shelton teasing him that Rihanna had asked about Meyers. "She's such a smart ass. I was like I am totally going to push this girl around with my crazy wit and I never could get the upper hand with her. I was trying to get her to be like flirty a little bit, I mean I'm the perfect match for Rihanna? Why not?" He said he tried to come up with their celebrity couple name. "Blihanna was one of them. I tried Rake. Neither one of them worked," he joked.

Shelton also performed a song on the show. Watch him talk more about working on The Voice in the clip below.