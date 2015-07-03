Harrison Ford Taught Jane Lynch How to Not "Look Stupid"

Here’s some Hollywood Game Night trivia for you: What was Jane Lynch’s first film role? If you’re of a certain age, you might remember that it was 1995’s The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford. “I was a local hire, as they used to call it,” the actress said on Conan Thursday night. “[Harrison] was a great guy, in fact, he gave me some really good advice. There was a close-up on me when he’s leaving…and I say, ‘I’m going to protect you,’ and he leaves and I’m supposed to have this longing [look], and my mouth is wide open.”

Ford wasn’t too impressed with her slack-jawed stare. “I’d never worked on camera before, nobody knew who I was, and he came over to me and he said, ‘I have a little advice for you,’” she told Conan O’Brien. “He said, ‘I don’t care how smart you are, any time your mouth is open like that, you look stupid.’” Click the video above to watch her reenact that awkward first take.

