Harrison Ford Praises "Extraordinarily Talented" New Cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

In case you hadn't heard, Star Wars: The Force Awakens comes out today and one person who is particularly excited about it is Conan O'Brien, who devoted his talk show on Thursday to the whole film, interviewing almost all of the main cast members and director J.J. Abrams.

Of course, he had to speak with Harrison Ford who has returned for this film to play the iconic Han Solo. However, there was a time when Ford thought that the character of Han Solo should have been killed off from the beloved franchise. "You tried for years to get the character of Han Solo killed. You went out of your way to kill Han Solo, yet you're back for this movie. What's going on?" asked O'Brien.

"Well, it was a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away and I thought that the best utility of the character would be for him to sacrifice himself to a high ideal and give a little bit of gravitas to the enterprise," said Ford. He added that he thought it should have taken place during Return of the Jedi.

But it seems like Ford is pretty pleased to be part of the latest Star Wars film. He praised Abrams for "being extraordinarily well-suited to this job." He also told O'Brien that the young stars in the film were "not in awe of me; they're in 'argh' of me," he joked. "They are extraordinarily talented young actors," he said. "And they were brilliantly cast and well-directed. They were great, really great, and so they had nothing to be in awe about."

Oh Harrison, you old softy! Watch more of Ford's interview with O'Brien in the video above.