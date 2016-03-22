Harrison Ford Is Excited to Play Indiana Jones Again: "It’s Great Fun to Play This Character"

It feels like yesterday that we saw Harrison Ford reprise a role for one the most iconic characters of all time—Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens—and now, we will soon see him return to another beloved role, this time as Indiana Jones. Earlier this month, it was announced that Ford signed on for the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. Steven Spielberg will direct the untitled film, which is slated to hit theaters July 19, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ford told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Monday that he was very excited about the upcoming project. “The opportunity to work with Steven (Spielberg) again on this character… a chance to revisit this character which has brought pleasure to so many. Not to mention me. It’s great fun to play this character, its great fun to work with Steven, I’m looking forward to it," he said.

When Kimmel asked if the producers finally came up with an idea Ford loved, he deadpanned, "I haven't read the script. We're talking about the contract!" Hopefully some of that dry wit will be part of the new film.

Ford first starred as Indy in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, followed by 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Watch Ford talk about playing Indiana Jones again in the video above.