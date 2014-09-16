Harley Viera-Newton Introduces Tiffany T

She’s equally comfortable spinning beats as she is at strutting down the catwalk, so it’s no surprise that model/DJ Harley Viera-Newton is also a pro at pairing bold, energetic jewelry with her favorite fall trends. “When you’re investing in a piece of jewelry, everyone wants something that works with a lot of different looks,” she says. “Once I find a piece that I love, I live in it and wear it again and again.”

Bracelets are a definite go-to, whether Viera-Newton is running around the city in her favorite jeans and sweaters or donning a pretty patterned frock for a night out. For day, she favors mixing and matching minimal bangles and modern cuffs to pull her casual look together, while an evening out calls for a stack of sparkly bracelets. Viera-Newton loves to layer necklaces or add simple earrings to finish her fall look—which often includes a pastel coat. And as no stranger to daring details, she eschews the notion that white is off-limits in winter, boldly wearing a white mini-dress with a monumental cuff on each wrist. Watch the above video for more of Viera-Newton’s accessorizing tips, then complete your look with Tiffany T.