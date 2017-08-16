Hari Nef's Most Prized Possession Is a Hand-Me-Down from Lena Dunham

Olivia Bahou
Aug 16, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Welcome back to Dirty Laundry, a video series starring InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, where she gets celebrities to dish on their most prized fashion possessions—in a laundromat, of course. In this week’s episode, model and actress Hari Nef stopped by with a bag of her favorite things, including a whole lot of Gucci accessories and a ring from Girls star Lena Dunham.

“This is a very special little ring,” Nef says before diving into the story of how it came to be hers. Basically, the ring originally belonged to Dunham’s classmate in high school. And when Dunham complimented the ring, the friend took it off her own finger and gave it to the future Girls creator and star. Years later, Dunham was at dinner with Nef, who told her she liked the ring.

“And she was like, ‘You want it? Take it.’ And so the cycle of cool, older theater girls is unbroken,” Nef says. “And one day I’ll be the older one and maybe I’ll pass it down but for now it’s my lucky ring and I wear it to auditions.”

Watch the clips above, and catch the full video over on the PEN Network.

[MUSIC] Hey, what's this? This is a very special little ring. Lena Dunham actually gave me this ring. She told me, well, we were at dinner and I was like, cool ring. She was like. Yeah, when I was in highschool, there was this really cool older girl in the theater department with me. She was really pretty, and I was, hey, I like your ring, and she was, you want the ring, take it, and so, we were at dinner, nd I was, just Cool ring. And she was like, you want it? Take it. It's a hand me down. And so just the cycle of cool older theater girls is unbroken. And one day I'll be the older one and maybe I'll pass it down but for now it's my lucky ring and I wear it to auditions. And does it give you luck? We'll see. How long have you had it for? Just a couple weeks. Lena, let's see what happens with the magic ring. [BLANK_AUDIO]

