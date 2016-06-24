Happy 30th Birthday, Solange! Take a Look Back at Her Most Epic Beauty Moments

Listen up ladies and gents! Beyoncé isn't the only Knowles family member with killer style. We can pretty much rely on Solange to serve up some downright amazing beauty looks. Not many people will wear yellow and black eyeshadow (perhaps a nod to the Beyhive?) or red shadow on their lowers lids. And in honor of this gorgeous and talented woman's birthday (happy 30th!), we just couldn't help but take a look back at some of her most epic beauty moments.

We pretty much swooned when she took a graphic eye to the next level by making it silver. And her curls? They are always, and we mean always, on point. Her skin? Just all of the glow goals.

Not to mention, it's pretty much unwritten international law that nobody—nobody—rocks a bold lip like Solange Knowles. She practically reinvented the genre.

When she's not inspiring us to take a leap of bravery and wear a reverse smoky eye in an incredible bright color, she's an all around amazing gal whose creativity and style inspire us. We can only imagine the amazing beauty looks to come.