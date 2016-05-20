Watch Hamilton's Leading Ladies Dish on Their Off-Stage Style

When your onstage alter egos spark more than one million tweets and countless #squadgoal memes, it's clear you've not only transcended the social sphere but also come to dominate the pop-culture conversation. Just ask Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo, who play the pitch-perfect Schuyler sisters (Peggy, Angelica, and Eliza) in Lin Manuel-Miranda's Tony-nominated, Revolution-era hip-hop hit, Hamilton, on Broadway.

"During their time, these women were cultural royalty," Goldsberry says. "I like to think we're bringing a bit of Sasha and Malia Obama into the 1700s because our characters are from such a prominent political family—they're the daughters of a general."

Fittingly, the actresses recently spent a day with the First Family at the White House, where they spoke to young people about the importance of theater art and, with equal poise, performed rap lyrics so complex, they'd make Eminem proud. So, just how hard is it to beatbox in corsets? And what do they wear when they're finally free of those constricting undergarments after a show? To find out, InStyle sat down with the actresses for an intimate, style-centric chat during a shoot for our June issue.

