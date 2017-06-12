Halsey Becomes First Female Artist to Hit No. 1 on Billboard in 2017

You go, Halsey!
On Sunday, 22-year-old teal-haired pop singer Halsey officially broke records in becoming the first female artist to top the Billboard 200 album chart in 2017. Her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, catapulted her to the No.1 spot—and for good reason. Think album sales are dead? According to Billboard, the project sold 106,000 album units as of last week.
So who, other than Halsey, was the last strong woman to dominate the charts? None other than Lady Gaga, who brought the house down with Joanne in November. Impressively, Halsey is among a surprisingly super small set of solo female artists, including Gaga, Solange, and Barbra Streisand to top the Billboard 200.
Naturally, Halsey took to Instagram to show her excitement. “I can’t believe this! I executive produced this album and wrote every single word of it! I remember when I was just stoked to have cool blogs writing about me,” she wrote, adding, ”I remember playing my first SXSW and just hoping people would like me. I remember sitting down to write this album in one of the lowest points of my life and crying when the words wouldn’t come.”
The rest of her message will maybe spark a tear or two. “I have never been happier in my entire life and I can’t stop smiling. I will never be able to express my gratitude and every day I wake up and revel in how awe-inspiring this is. Thank you guys for believing in me and making me feel like I’m not alone,” she wrote.
If you’ve yet to download Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, here’s your official reminder: It’s about to take over your summer 2017 playlist.