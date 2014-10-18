Halloween How-To: 60s Makeup Tutorial

If a head-to-toe costume is not your thing, why not try some retro makeup? Mac Senior Artist Chantel Miller took InStyle's own associate producer, Leah Abrahams back to the swinging sixties with Twiggy lashes and a pink frosted lip. Complete the look with a mod shift dress and boots. Click through the gallery to see the exact products used!

Get the Look:1. Base out the entire eye lid with a white eye shadow like M·A·C Eye Shadow in Gesso.2. Using M·A·C Fluidline in Blacktrack and a small eyeliner brush like M·A·C #210, lightly sketch a thin black line through the crease.3. Clean up and adjust symmetry with a cotton bud, then darken and thicken the line using the before-mentioned products.4. Draw a thick line along the upper lash-line and gently connect the end to the crease line.5. Add lashes to both the upper and lower lash line. The lower lashes can be used in reverse to create more drama. Use lashes for this that are shorter in hair length, like M·A·C’s 31 or 33 Lash, to ensure they are not too heavy looking.6. Add a thin line of Fluidline in Blacktrack if needed along the lower lash line. Then line the waterline with white pencil: M·A·C Eye Kohl in Fascinating is the best for this!7. Mix a bit of concealer or foundation with M·A·C Lipstick in St. Germain for that perfect 60's pink lip.

RELATED: 18 Chic Skulls to Decorate Your Home For Halloween