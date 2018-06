Hair Fixes: SPONSORED BY HASK

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] When I'm traveling for work or play, harsh elements like sun, wind, and rain can wreak havoc on my hair. That's why I never neglect it when I'm on the go. These deep conditioning packets from Hask are perfect for travel. They're all sold individually, and they come in a variety [INAUDIBLE] No matter where I'm going or what I'm doing I always make sure I have a few with me in my bag. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] When I'm traveling for work or play, harsh elements like sun, wind, and rain can wreak havoc on my hair. That's why I never neglect it when I'm on the go. These deep conditioning packets from Hask are perfect for travel. They're all sold individually, and they come in a variety [INAUDIBLE] No matter where I'm going or what I'm doing I always make sure I have a few with me in my bag. [MUSIC]