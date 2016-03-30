Hailee Steinfeld Proves She’s a Belieber with This Incredible Cover of “Love Yourself”

We’re so in love with Justin Bieber’s ballad, “Love Yourself,” it’s easy to be skeptical of a cover by any other singer. But when Hailee Steinfeld threw her hat in the ring, we have to admit, she seriously delivered.

The True Grit actress ironically made a name for herself in the music world with her hit, “Love Myself,” last year, and she proved she could sing just as well on Bieber’s number one tune. She took the mic on Australian radio show, Hamish & Andy, to deliver a stripped-down acoustic version of the hit single, and we’re listening on repeat.

From Oscar nominee to cover artist, this 19-year-old really can do it all. Watch the full video above to hear a stunning new take on your favorite breakup ballad.