Gwyneth Paltrow's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks From 2016

After over two decades in the entertainment business, it’s more than fair to say that Gwyneth Paltrow knows her way around an industry event—and, of course, how to dress for one. But when it comes to her particular brand of classic-meets-cool red carpet style, there’s more at work than just experience. She just naturally knows how to work a look.

That rung especially true in 2016, a banner fashion year for the actress-turned-lifestyle mogul. See her best 5 outfits in our new 50 Best Dressed In Celebrities in Hollywood video (she’s #6 on the list!) and click here to see who else made the cut.