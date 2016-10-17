Gwyneth Paltrow's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks From 2016

After over two decades in the entertainment business, it’s more than fair to say that Gwyneth Paltrow knows her way around an industry event—and, of course, how to dress for one. But when it comes to her particular brand of classic-meets-cool red carpet style, there’s more at work than just experience. She just naturally knows how to work a look.
That rung especially true in 2016, a banner fashion year for the actress-turned-lifestyle mogul. See her best 5 outfits in our new 50 Best Dressed In Celebrities in Hollywood video (she’s #6 on the list!) and click here to see who else made the cut.
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] Gwyneth Paltrow put it best when she accepted the style icon honor at last years inaugural InStyle Awards. She said "There is a perception that fashion can be frivolous or unimportant." But it is an art form that has been so inspirational. Let's take a peak at five of her top looks. Paltrow accepted InStyle's Style Icon award in what has become one of her most iconic looks ever, a plunging black velvet gown by Schiaparelli [UNKNOWN]. Paltrow channeled old Hollywood glamor in this white Wealth and [UNKNOWN] Couture gown. This whimsical number by Valentino shows Paltrow's fantastical side at the opening of Boots market. We love the star spangled and eagle motif embroidered across the bodice. Paltrow is known for her classic look, but every so often she throws a fast one. Like here, at Jimmy Chu's power stylist dinner. Where she created the illusion of a jumpsuit with a coordinating pale pink separate by Emilia Wickstead. To round out her top five we have this very classic very Gwyneth look. She took her front row seat at the Chanel Haute Couture show in a tweed Chanel skirt set. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]