Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon Perform Broadway Versions of Rap Songs From Nicki Minaj to Drake

Aly Semigran
Jan 15, 2015 @ 9:05 am

We've all heard Gwyneth Paltrow sing before—from Duets to Glee— but never quite like this. Paltrow, along with the help of Jimmy Fallon, performed hip-hop hits in the tune of Broadway lounge-worthy numbers during her visit to The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Donning a cream jumpsuit, the Mortdecai star, accompanied by Fallon on the piano, crooned tunes from the likes of Drake's "Started from the Bottom" and Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda."

But the duo saved their real showstopper for last by having the Oscar-winning actress bring down the house by singing Big Sean's "I Don't F— With You." (No, really.) Watch Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon's Broadway-calibre versions of rap songs in the video above. 

