Gwen Stefani Rocks Another Nude Look in a Sneak Peek of Her “Misery” Music Video

Just a few days after Gwen Stefani made headlines for her noticeably pared-down look at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, the pop superstar is back with another nude look. Stefani, whose name used to be synonymous with a red lip, looked almost unrecognizable sans eyeliner and mega lashes when she took the stage this weekend to duet with beau Blake Shelton.

It looks like this look might be here to stay, as the artist just released a peek at her new “Misery” music video wearing a glossy nude. The platinum-blonde singer stuns in a sheer beige dress with black lace and feathers. Her retro waves and long gloves hearken back to an earlier era while the star poses dramatically on a plush couch.

“You’re like drugs, you’re like drugs to me / I’m so into you totally,” Stefani sings, possibly about her whirlwind romance with The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

Watch the teaser for the new video above off of her album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, available now.