Gwen Stefani Says She and Blake Shelton Are "Having Fun" 

Ever since news broke that newly-divorced Gwen Stefani and her The Voice co-star Blake Shelton are dating, the world (us included) have been waiting with bated breath to hear details of their romance. And luckily, the No Doubt frontwoman recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she broke her silence on Shelton—kind of.

"I am in a good place. I'm having lots of fun," Stefani told host Ellen DeGeneres about her life post-divorce from Gavin Rossdale. "It's like a whole new life, a whole new chapter." She credited part of her happiness to her time spent on The Voice, saying it's great to be around music and praising her team. But there's one person in particular that seems to be really putting the smile on the mother-of-three's face.

Once DeGeneres brought up Shelton, it was clear from Stefani's response that she definitely thinks highly of him. Despite not knowing who he was before the show, the singer says that she now realizes how smart the country crooner is. "He knows every single '80s sing. He literally is a musical jukebox. He knows everything about music. It's crazy."

"And he's a good kisser? Or no?" DeGeneres joked while trying to keep a straight face. See Stefani's answer in the video above!