Watch Gwen Stefani’s Fashion-Filled New “Misery” Music Video

Misery has never looked so good. Gwen Stefani just released the full music video for her new song, “Misery,” wearing not one, but nine, different stunning looks in the video.

Last week, we got a peek at the star rocking a pared-down makeup look in the video, eschewing her usual red lip for a nude shade, in a striking sheer dress. In the full track, out today, Stefani reveals eight more fashionable outfits, donning everything from a flower crown and sheer ballerina skirt to a sexy corset look, forgoing pants all together.

As for her hair and makeup, the star experiments with a short black wig with bangs, a ballerina bun and negative-space eyeliner, and even a bubble pony with waist-long extensions. Stefani proves in a short three-and-a-half minutes that she’s a total style chameleon.

It looks like her new beau, Blake Shelton, approves as well: The country singer excitedly took to Twitter to announce the release of her sexy new video, writing, “It’s here!!!!!!”

With a supportive boyfriend by her side, we’re hoping that Stefani’s “Misery” is short-lived.