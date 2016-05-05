Watch George Clooney and Julia Roberts Sing "Hollaback Girl" with Gwen Stefani on Carpool Karaoke

We didn't think Carpool Karaoke could get much better, but James Corden may have outdone himself yet again with his latest segment.

First of all, the host's main passenger for Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show​ was Gwen Stefani. Along with performing perfect renditions of No Doubt and Stefani tunes like "Don't Speak," "The Sweet Escape," "Used to Love You, and "Rich Girl​" the duo discussed Stefani's love for emojis and secret to her ageless appearance. "What happened was: My life blew up. After that I kind of started falling in love and then I wrote a whole record about that. So that's what the face lift is," Stefani explained.

"That's what I'll tell my wife [who was curious about Stefani's skincare regime]. You meet a country singer who happens to be an absolute hunk, you'll go back in time," joked Corden, referring to Stefani's relationship with singer Blake Shelton.

Things continued to roll along smoothly until Corden realized he couldn't get into the carpool lane unless he had two more passengers. So what does one do in a situation like this? Call George Clooney, of course.

"This guy's got nothing to do," Corden explained before giving the actor a ring. After Clooney showed up, the gang realized they still needed a fourth. "I'm late for work! I've got to do emoji news tonight!" Corden said. Luckily, Clooney had someone in mind and made a call—and after a little convincing none other than Julia Roberts, Clooney's co-star in Money Monster and InStyle's June cover girl, showed up. And first step for the foursome: Buckle up and sing "Hollaback Girl"!

After debating on what "Hollaback Girl" actually means—Stefani said she would never reveal the true inspiration—Clooney and Roberts talked about their favorite lines in films. Clooney liked some of his lines in O Brother, Where Art Thou?​ while Roberts loved the dialogue she and Clooney had in Ocean's Eleven. But Corden picked the ultimate one with "I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy," from Notting Hill. "I'm going to cry right now. You went to another level of person for me," said Stefani. "Now I'm not sure I want you to drive," said Clooney.

Finally the gang ended their ride by belting out an amazing rendition of "We Are the Champions" by Queen. Can this group all take car rides together everyday?

Watch Stefani's full Carpool Karaoke appearance with Clooney and Roberts in the video at top.