Guyliner, a Rogue Buffalo, and More Reasons to Watch Johnny Depp's Ad for Dior Sauvage

As dedicated followers of Johnny Depp's unique take on art and life, we were intrigued when we learned that he would front Dior's new men's fragrance line this September. After months of anticipation, the wait is finally over—and it was worth it.

Since June, the brand has teased us with tidbits from the campaign, but as Dior Sauvage ($89; dior.com) hits stores today, they've released the full film worldwide. Depp's new role is quite different from previous characters like Sweeney Todd and Willy Wonka—though bold swipes of guyliner seem to give a nod to Captain Jack Sparrow. The footage features the actor trying to escape a rock 'n' roll life. Unsure where to go, he just starts driving. “I have to get of here,” he says while speeding along abandoned road, crossing paths with a buffalo and lone wolf along the way. The clip closes with the actor wandering into the hot desert, digging a hole, and burying arms-full of jewelry. Surreal? Yes. But somehow Depp manages to look sexier than ever. Watch the video in full above!

