Grammys 2013 Video: Celebrities Show Off Their Shoes!

What makes a great Grammys look? Fabulous shoes! We asked the stars attending the InStyle and Warner Music Group party to reveal their designer footwear for the evening, and captured all the high heel action on video. Christina Perri described her Gucci pair as "comfortable" and "totally worth it," Kimbra said her Miu Miu sandals made her "feel like a princess," and Dita Von Teese pulled her sky-high Christian Louboutins straight from his Paris atelier. "They were something he was working on," Von Teese says. "He was like, 'Just take them,' and the matching bag, too!" Watch the clip above to get more inside scoop on the hottest (and highest) heels of the night!

— Lindzi Scharf