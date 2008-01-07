Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester Gabs with In Style

Good scoop! Style secrets, on-set pals and those cute boys

[MUSIC] Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester, aka Blair, was spotted at InStyle's offices. Hi, I'm Leighton Meester. I'm at InStyle to meet the editors. Xoxo. Do I smell pork and cheese? The funniest thing about my character's like, I've, she's like the good girls,' cuz she doesn't, she's a virgin. And she's really good to a boyfriend, and she's good in school. But she's also the bitch. Well, when you're done with your charity work, why don't you come find me. I'll be at Tory Burch looking at ponchos. I love how like, [INAUDIBLE] actually making the characters both like bad and good, sympathetic and completely like, evil. I was thinking total social destruction. Leighton is nothing like her character in attitude or fashion sense. I don't think she'd be caught dead in just jeans and a t shirt. And as, as much as I would. I wearing a dress by Julie Haas. Who's one of my, like, very, favorite designers. I love her. She's like, every day, I could just wear all the time. And she's not frienemies with the cast. People are like, do you guys get along? I'm like, do people not normally get along? Whenever we're working, I'm always like god, we're gonna get sick of each other. But then after work we're always hanging out again and again. Like, every single weekend we spend, you know, 80 hours a week together. Now, for the hot gossip, who would Latent go for in real life? The truth is like, the guy I go for and the guy I should go for probably completely different. You should go for a Dan, even though he got his fault, but I usually go for a chuck. So this is your bed, huh. And I usually end up with a Nate. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

