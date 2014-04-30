From Gorgeous Gowns to Beautiful Backstage Moments, Go Behind the Scenes of Bridal Fashion Week in This Exclusive Video

Bridal Fashion Week rolls around twice a year—and twice a year we get to witness the most exquisite bridal offerings from big and small designers alike. This time around, we took the lenses backstage to capture a insider look at the goings-on behind a couple of the major bridal shows, including Marchesa and Monique Lhuillier. And just as we suspected, the process is just as resplendent as the final result.

From fluffing an ivory floor-sweeping gown to capturing up-close detail shots (The French lace! That embroidery!), each frame is overwhelmingly beautiful. But don't just take our word for it—watch the one-minute clip above to experience every single moment (and don't miss the models playfully taking selfies backstage). Can't get enough? Browse through our mega 174-slide gallery to see every single look from Bridal Fashion Week.