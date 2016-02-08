The Good Wife Announces It Will End After This Season in Super Bowl Promo

Though rumors have been flying around for a few months, it wasn't confirmed until last night at Super Bowl 50 that the Emmy-winning CBS drama The Good Wife will be ending after this season. The news definitely created quite a commotion on Twitter.

In a 20-second promo aired during the first half of the game, it was revealed that the final nine episodes of the season would be the series' last to air. Interestingly, announcing a show's ending during a Super Bowl game has never been done, but it definitely provided an element of drama, which works well for the series. The final episode of The Good Wife is set to air on May 8. Watch the promo for the final episodes in the video above.

RELATED: Happy 49th Birthday Julianna Margulies! Hear All About Her New Children's Book

With compelling and topical storylines, the show has been a hit since its dramatic 2009 premiere. Julianna Margulies won Emmys for her performance as attorney Alicia Florrick in 2011 and 2014. Her character has gone from scorned wife of a politician to super successful lawyer to politician herself. Not to mention, she has also been quite the babe magnet wooing the characters played by Josh Charles, Matthew Goode, and most recently, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The show has been recognized with a Peabody Award, a Television Critics Award for drama series, and a WGA Award for episodic drama, as well as Emmy nominations for Best Drama. Guest stars have included Michael J. Fox, Martha Plimpton, Matthew Goode, Mamie Gummer, and Carrie Preston.

In a statement Margulies said, “Being a part of ‘The Good Wife’ has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. As an actress and a producer, it has been an absolute honor to be a part of a series that, throughout seven years, never settled on being just good… but always strived to be extraordinary. I have witnessed magic happen when Robert and Michelle King put pen to paper, and it has been a privilege to be in the company of their brilliance. To the most amazing and talented cast and crew, there will always be a special place in my heart for our ‘Good Wife’ family. As we close the book on our beloved show, I am humbled and grateful to know that together, we created and were a part of something truly remarkable.”

RELATED: Get All the Work Outfit Inspiration You'll Ever Need from The Good Wife

New episodes of The Good Wife will start this Sunday, Feb. 14.