Snatched Co-Stars Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer Are BFFs IRL

Jonathan Borge
May 03, 2017 @ 11:45 am

If you’re still wondering whether blondes have more fun, turn to Goldie Hawn and InStyle May cover star Amy Schumer.

Tuesday night in New York, the actresses hit the red carpet inside The Whitby Hotel for an intimate screening of their latest flick, Snatched. In the film, they portray a mother-daughter duo who are kidnapped in South America after attempting to vacation. Drama! Like any family, they cry, they fight, they hug it out, and, well, you’ll have to watch the movie to see what else happens. But how do they get along in person?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Schumer was an easy person for Hawn to work with after she had stepped away from Hollywood’s sets for 15 years. “We both have the same heritage. Eastern European,” she told InStyle of a commonality that helped them bond. “You know, sometimes you can meet someone who's kind of got your DNA, whose sense of humor and life and food and love and family, all of it. It was an unspoken connection.”

As for the advice Schumer picked up from her on-screen mom? “Be independent.”

RELATED: This Is the Last Thing Amy Schumer Bought at a Drugstore

There’s only one question left to ask: How does Kate Hudson feel about all this?

Watch the trailer for Snatched above—and catch it in theaters Mother’s Day weekend.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Mom that was awesome. [SOUND]. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] Mom look how [UNKNOWN] you were. Pack your bags. We're going to South America. [MUSIC] We had a really good time. We had a soulful time together, you know. I mean, you know, it wasn't all yucks and laughs. I mean it really is working hard to get, make a joke work. Really getting out there and laughing afterwards. Going that was good, we did it. Sitting around talking about life, you know all of it. She's a very very beautiful Personal. [MUSIC] I'm really excited, this is really fun to come back. It's fun to What is it? [LAUGH] I was, just thought of a line in Overboard, everyone wants to be me. But it's fun to be me again. Now coming back to do this, I suddenly realized, this is like the greatest job in the world. I mean, I took a magnificent break. I hope to be doing more things cuz it's really a blast. But I forgot how much fun it was. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!