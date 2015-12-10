The Golden Globes Nominations Didn't Make The Oscar Race Any Clearer

The Golden Globes nominations were announced Thursday morning, and while some of the TV picks were surprising, the film nods only muddied the race.

Show Transcript

The Golden Globe's nominations were announced Thursday morning and the moral of the story here is that if someone was snubbed at Wednesday's SAG award's nominations, they were honored for the Globes. On the tv side, the best television series, musical or comedy nominee Nominees are Casual, Mozart, Orange is the New Black, Silicon Valley, Transparent, and Veep. Not on that list was newbie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, who received a Screen Actor's Guild Nomination in the equivalent category on Wednesday. Lady Gaga also received her first Golden Globe nomination, and first nom overall, for her role on the Season's American Horror Story: Hotel. And it's a largely a battle of vets in the Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy category. Two-time Globe winner, and six-time nominee, Jamie Lee Curtis will face off against Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, who is yet to win despite receiving Three nominations in the category for Veep. Gina Rodriguez, Lily Tomlin and Rachel Bloom were also nominated. This will be Bloom's first nomination for an individual performance and her first Globe nomination. In film, let's just say none of the nominations are a lock. After all, this award season has been one for the books. Best Movie Picture Drama helps shed some light on the potential Oscar, but only a little. Carol, Mad Max Fury Road, The Revenant, Groom, and Spotlight all received nominations. If you're wondering where The Martian and Joy are in that field, there over in the comedy category along with The Big Short, Spy and Trainwreck. And speaking of Joy and The Martian both Matt Damon and Jennifer Lawrence received nodes in their respective lead actor categories. They were both snubbed in the sag awards nominations. Nominations. So was Sylvester Stallone, but he got that nomination Thursday in the Best Supporting Actor category. Best Actor in Drama nominees when to Brian Cranston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Fassbender, Eddie Redmayne and Will Smith. Best Actress Drama honored Brie Larson, Saoirse Ronan, Alicia Vikander Rinney Mara and Cate Blanchett, who will be competing against one another for the same film. Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globes on January 10th, 2016 on NBC.

The Golden Globe's nominations were announced Thursday morning and the moral of the story here is that if someone was snubbed at Wednesday's SAG award's nominations, they were honored for the Globes. On the tv side, the best television series, musical or comedy nominee Nominees are Casual, Mozart, Orange is the New Black, Silicon Valley, Transparent, and Veep. Not on that list was newbie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, who received a Screen Actor's Guild Nomination in the equivalent category on Wednesday. Lady Gaga also received her first Golden Globe nomination, and first nom overall, for her role on the Season's American Horror Story: Hotel. And it's a largely a battle of vets in the Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy category. Two-time Globe winner, and six-time nominee, Jamie Lee Curtis will face off against Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, who is yet to win despite receiving Three nominations in the category for Veep. Gina Rodriguez, Lily Tomlin and Rachel Bloom were also nominated. This will be Bloom's first nomination for an individual performance and her first Globe nomination. In film, let's just say none of the nominations are a lock. After all, this award season has been one for the books. Best Movie Picture Drama helps shed some light on the potential Oscar, but only a little. Carol, Mad Max Fury Road, The Revenant, Groom, and Spotlight all received nominations. If you're wondering where The Martian and Joy are in that field, there over in the comedy category along with The Big Short, Spy and Trainwreck. And speaking of Joy and The Martian both Matt Damon and Jennifer Lawrence received nodes in their respective lead actor categories. They were both snubbed in the sag awards nominations. Nominations. So was Sylvester Stallone, but he got that nomination Thursday in the Best Supporting Actor category. Best Actor in Drama nominees when to Brian Cranston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Fassbender, Eddie Redmayne and Will Smith. Best Actress Drama honored Brie Larson, Saoirse Ronan, Alicia Vikander Rinney Mara and Cate Blanchett, who will be competing against one another for the same film. Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globes on January 10th, 2016 on NBC.