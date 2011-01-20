Golden Globes Fashion

Make gorgeous red carpet outfits your own with expert advice from our editors.

[MUSIC] The Golden Globes red carpet was filled with sparkle color and feminine frills. We're highlighting our favorite fashion moments and showing you how to recreate the evening's top looks. Pink was a standout trend on the red carpet, and Natalie Portman's Viktor and Rolf stunning gown gets our vote for most romantic. We're all about color, so try a bright, eye-catching shade of pink in a flattering strapless style. We love this dress by Issa. A great add on here is a floral brooch, and really, it's a super easy way to make a strong statement, no matter what you're wearing. Add instant glamour with a crystal encrusted necklace. We love this one, because it's elegant and daring at the same time. Don't be afraid to layer color on color. Angelina Jolie combined two of the night's biggest trends, green and long sleeves. We love the rich sparkle and the vibrant color of this beautiful Versace dress. We love the idea of long sleeves for evening, and this gorgeous emerald green dress by Tibby with its soft drapes is great for your next party. Add sparkle with a glamorous yet wearable green sequined clutch. Go all out and pair the look with strappy gold heels. [INAUDIBLE] And take a cue from Angelina Jolie's minimal approach to jewelry. Let the bold hue of the dress and the sequin clutch speak for themselves. Anne Hathaway sparkled in head to toe sequins. Her amber Armani Prive gown has a sexy silhouette and an open back. A skirt is an easy effortless way to add sparkle to an evening look. When you're wearing a sequined skirt, you want to keep the rest of your look subtle. So, balance out the shine of a skirt with the classic button down top. Finally, try a pair of shimmering, satin heals for a party ready look. Check back with InStyle.com for more fashion highlights, from the Grammys and the Oscars. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

