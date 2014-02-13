Golden Globes 2013 Standout Style Moments with Ariel Foxman

See the standout style moments from the 2013 Golden Globes.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, Ariel Foxman, Editor of InStyle. And here I am at our InStyle after party at the Golden Globes. And all anybody can talk about is, well, the winners' about really the fashion. For me the best dress of the night, a winner at the Golden Globes, the winner in fashion, Julianne Moore. Head to toe Tom Ford, gorgeous, gorgeous in black and white, a huge trend for Spring. She knocks it out of the park, Tom Ford of course and amazing friend of hers, directed her in A Single Man, put her in this amazing outfit. She looked glowing, luminous in black and white. [MUSIC] Big color this spring is going to be red. We're seeing a really, really beautiful, hushed version of it. Corals, peaches. We saw Claire Danes in Versace. We saw Jessica Alba in Oscar de la Renta. And of course, winner tonight Jennifer Lawrence in Dior. Gorgeous, gorgeous corals. I think we're gonna see a lot of this color through spring now that we saw it blushing on the red carpet. It's really, really hard to outshine many other celebrities, but I have to say, Jessica Chastain, luminous. I saw her in the lobby of my hotel this morning. She was glowing, dressed in this gorgeous sea form green, Calvin Klein, and millions of dollars' worth of Harry Winston jewelry, she was a vision. I mean, just like a pearl, a pearl, just really really beautiful. [MUSIC] A lot of women look to the red carpet for what is gonna be big in hair and beauty, and we normally see a lot of up do's. But tonight we saw a lot of 40's wave, really structured Hollywood glamour Tina Fey, Jessica Alba, really really beautiful, Jennifer Lopez. I think we're gonna see a lot of this come spring very, very easy structured look. Easy to pull off. Easy glamor. Really excited to see Alexander McQueen represented on the red carpet tonight. We don't normally see a lot of Alexander McQueen. Black and gold, bee inspired. Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson wearing it. Huge trend for spring, black and gold, and they really, really knocked it. For me the big surprise was the return of Adele. We knew she was in Los Angeles. We knew she was here with her baby. There was reports of her shopping, but here she was to accept her award for Skyfall, looking absolutely glowing like a new mom. She was so happy in that gorgeous black dress. Just looking amazing. And I know everybody at our party was so excited to see her return. She looked beautiful. Don't forget to check out instyle.com for all the red carpet exclusives from the Golden Globes through all the award season. We'll see you at the Grammys, the Emmys, the Oscars. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Hi, Ariel Foxman, Editor of InStyle. And here I am at our InStyle after party at the Golden Globes. And all anybody can talk about is, well, the winners' about really the fashion. For me the best dress of the night, a winner at the Golden Globes, the winner in fashion, Julianne Moore. Head to toe Tom Ford, gorgeous, gorgeous in black and white, a huge trend for Spring. She knocks it out of the park, Tom Ford of course and amazing friend of hers, directed her in A Single Man, put her in this amazing outfit. She looked glowing, luminous in black and white. [MUSIC] Big color this spring is going to be red. We're seeing a really, really beautiful, hushed version of it. Corals, peaches. We saw Claire Danes in Versace. We saw Jessica Alba in Oscar de la Renta. And of course, winner tonight Jennifer Lawrence in Dior. Gorgeous, gorgeous corals. I think we're gonna see a lot of this color through spring now that we saw it blushing on the red carpet. It's really, really hard to outshine many other celebrities, but I have to say, Jessica Chastain, luminous. I saw her in the lobby of my hotel this morning. She was glowing, dressed in this gorgeous sea form green, Calvin Klein, and millions of dollars' worth of Harry Winston jewelry, she was a vision. I mean, just like a pearl, a pearl, just really really beautiful. [MUSIC] A lot of women look to the red carpet for what is gonna be big in hair and beauty, and we normally see a lot of up do's. But tonight we saw a lot of 40's wave, really structured Hollywood glamour Tina Fey, Jessica Alba, really really beautiful, Jennifer Lopez. I think we're gonna see a lot of this come spring very, very easy structured look. Easy to pull off. Easy glamor. Really excited to see Alexander McQueen represented on the red carpet tonight. We don't normally see a lot of Alexander McQueen. Black and gold, bee inspired. Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson wearing it. Huge trend for spring, black and gold, and they really, really knocked it. For me the big surprise was the return of Adele. We knew she was in Los Angeles. We knew she was here with her baby. There was reports of her shopping, but here she was to accept her award for Skyfall, looking absolutely glowing like a new mom. She was so happy in that gorgeous black dress. Just looking amazing. And I know everybody at our party was so excited to see her return. She looked beautiful. Don't forget to check out instyle.com for all the red carpet exclusives from the Golden Globes through all the award season. We'll see you at the Grammys, the Emmys, the Oscars. [MUSIC]