Go Inside Rag & Bone's Showroom In This Exclusive Video

Senior market editor Dana Avidan-Cohn is taking you behind the scenes at her Rag & Bone fall 2014 market appointment, giving you a sneak peek at everything the label has in store for next season.

"These guys really know how to dress that cool downtown New York girl," Avidan-Cohn says of Rag & Bone's designers Marcus Wainwright and David Neville. With leather sneakers, adorable cross body bags in a variety of hues, and chic embellished sweatshirts to choose from, there are so many pieces for you to love, and our editor agrees. "The accessories from Rag & Bone are completely addicting," she says. "I buy a pair of shoes every season, they're super comfortable."

We first loved this collection when we saw it go down the runway because of the pops of red, strong focus on layering, and majorly covetable accessories—we can't wait until it hits stores.

Watch the video above to see the full Rag & Bone showroom tour, and see our favorite looks from their fall 2014 collection in our gallery!