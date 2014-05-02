Go Inside Rag & Bone's Showroom In This Exclusive Video

Kelsey Glein
May 02, 2014 @ 2:12 pm

Senior market editor Dana Avidan-Cohn is taking you behind the scenes at her Rag & Bone fall 2014 market appointment, giving you a sneak peek at everything the label has in store for next season.

"These guys really know how to dress that cool downtown New York girl," Avidan-Cohn says of Rag & Bone's designers Marcus Wainwright and David Neville. With leather sneakers, adorable cross body bags in a variety of hues, and chic embellished sweatshirts to choose from, there are so many pieces for you to love, and our editor agrees. "The accessories from Rag & Bone are completely addicting," she says. "I buy a pair of shoes every season, they're super comfortable."

See More Photos: Celebrities Wearing Rag & Bone

We first loved this collection when we saw it go down the runway because of the pops of red, strong focus on layering, and majorly covetable accessories—we can't wait until it hits stores.

Watch the video above to see the full Rag & Bone showroom tour, and see our favorite looks from their fall 2014 collection in our gallery!

Show Transcript

Hey, it's Dana Avadon [UNKNOWN] In Style senior market editor, and you're coming with me on my Rag and Bone Fall 14 Market Appointment. Here's a quick look at the run of show by designers David Neville and Marcus Wainwright. These guys really know how to hit that cool downtown New York girl, with leather sneakers. Really adorable crossbody bags in classic black and then pops of red. The accessories for Rag and Bone are completely addicting. I buy a pair of shoes every season. They're super comfortable. They partnered this season with Coogi, which was the designer that was most famous for the Bill Cosby sweater. And they have reintroduced the sweater for Fall, down the runway in a much smaller silhouette. And it looks so fun and tailored. I think people are gonna really get a kick out of this one. Here's one last look at the rack. And thanks so much for coming with me to the Fall preview. See you next time.

