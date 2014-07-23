Go Inside Kate Moss's Dreams with Stella McCartney's Latest Campaign (P.S. It's Trippy)

Ever wanted to know what Kate Moss's dreams were like? Now you can, thanks to designer Stella McCartney who made them a reality with a mood film as part of her fall/winter 2014 campaign. Escape reality and dive into the supermodel's psyche with this amazingly offbeat 30-second "Kate Dreams" clip (above), shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott with original music composition by Fred Gibson.

"Kate epitomizes the Stella McCartney woman, and I wanted to capture her dreams and the moments we have shared over the years," the designer says. "I wanted to escape into something surreal this season and fashion should make us dream, sometimes."

The fantastical ready-to-wear and eyewear print ads (below), too, were also inspired by Moss's dreams, along with McCartney's renowned do-good attitude toward the environment. They boast extraordinary imagery of glaciers, forests, and the cosmos with swirls of zipper detailing (a nod to the embroidery that snaked its way through the designer's fall/winter 2014 collection) to reveal Moss at the center.

With her chiseled cheekbones and enviably flawless figure (at the age of 40, too!), it's no wonder the designer tapped Moss to star as the face of her latest collection for the seventh time. For more Kate, see all of her best looks, on and off the red carpet.