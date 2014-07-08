Go Behind the Scenes with Zooey Deschanel at Her InStyle Cover Shoot

Zooey Deschanel graces the cover of InStyle’s August issue and the New Girl donned multiple outfits for her stunning photos. The actress shares some of her favorite moments from the shoot—including the one dress she liked the most—in the exclusive clip above.

"So much of it was about blending into the sets and everything," Deschanel says of her InStyle photo shoot. "And it's hard to pick a favorite. But I actually liked the tight grey dress, the sort of body con dress" (a wool Altuzarra design).

"It was really fun, kind of fast and furious—as in, we did it quickly," she says. "The photos are beautiful."

