Go Behind the Scenes with Zooey Deschanel at Her InStyle Cover Shoot

Kim Peiffer
Jul 08, 2014 @ 7:01 pm

Zooey Deschanel graces the cover of InStyle’s August issue and the New Girl donned multiple outfits for her stunning photos. The actress shares some of her favorite moments from the shoot—including the one dress she liked the most—in the exclusive clip above.

For more on our cover star: Subscribe to InStyle now

"So much of it was about blending into the sets and everything," Deschanel says of her InStyle photo shoot. "And it's hard to pick a favorite. But I actually liked the tight grey dress, the sort of body con dress" (a wool Altuzarra design).

"It was really fun, kind of fast and furious—as in, we did it quickly," she says. "The photos are beautiful."

Read Zooey Deschanel's full feature in the August issue of InStyleavailable on newsstands and for digital download July 11

Can't get enough of the gorgeous actress? See her best looks ever in our gallery.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] It was really fun kind of fast and furious. [LAUGH] As in, we did it quickly. [LAUGH] and, the photos are beautiful. So much of it was about like blending in with you know the sets and everything and, and it's hard to pick a favorite. [LAUGH]. But I like the, I actually like the tight gray dress, that sort of body contact. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!